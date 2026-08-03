Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian holiday resort of Gelendzhik has killed four people, including a child, and injured 10 others, according to Russian authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 16:08 IST
Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack
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‌Russia said ​on Monday that four people, including a child, had been killed ‌and 10 injured at the Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik following a Ukrainian drone attack.

There was no immediate comment ‌from Ukraine, which like Russia says it does not ‌deliberately target civilians. Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region where Gelendzhik and the nearby village which was struck is located, ⁠said ​the Ukrainian ⁠attack had targeted civilian infrastructure and called what had happened a ⁠tragedy.

"The death toll in (the village of) Arkhipo-Osipovka has risen to ​four following drone debris, with a further 10 people injured," ⁠local authorities said in a statement. "On the governor’s instructions, a ⁠specialist ​disaster medicine team has been dispatched to the scene. Two adults and one child have been taken ⁠to hospital".

Unverified video posted on social media showed a ⁠Ukrainian drone slamming ⁠into a beach area at the village followed by a loud explosion.

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