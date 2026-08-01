EU calls ministerial meeting for Tuesday to discuss Ceuta migrant crossings
The European Union will hold an emergency video conference meeting to discuss the surge in mass migrant crossings into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.
- Country:
- Spain
The European Union will hold an emergency video conference meeting of national ministers on Tuesday to discuss the mass migrant crossings into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.
Ireland, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said on Saturday it had convened a meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council, chaired by Irish Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Minister Jim O'Callaghan, to discuss developments.
ALSO READ
-
Migrants say hunger and hostility drove them back from Spain's Ceuta to Morocco
-
WRAPUP 2-Wildfires rage in Greece as firefighters continue battle in France and Spain
-
Reuters World News Summary
-
Spain installs floating barrier in Ceuta after calm night following border rush
-
WRAPUP 1-Wildfires rage in Greece as firefighters continue battle in France and Spain