EU calls ministerial meeting for Tuesday to discuss Ceuta migrant crossings

‌The European ​Union will hold an emergency ‌video conference meeting of national ministers on Tuesday to ‌discuss the mass ‌migrant crossings into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.

Ireland, ⁠which ​holds ⁠the rotating presidency of the ⁠EU, said on Saturday it ​had convened a meeting ⁠of the EU Justice ⁠and ​Home Affairs Council, chaired by Irish ⁠Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Minister ⁠Jim ⁠O'Callaghan, to discuss developments.