UK regulator says it is monitoring developments after AI hacking incidents

​Britain's data ‌watchdog said ​on Monday that it ‌was monitoring "developments closely" relating to OpenAI and Anthropic ‌after recent hacking ‌incidents involving their AI models. "The ICO undertakes regular ⁠proactive ​supervisory ⁠engagement with AI developers, including ⁠OpenAI and Anthropic," ​the Information Commissioner's Office said ⁠in an emailed statement.

"We ⁠are ​aware of recent hacking incidents ⁠affecting the sector and are ⁠monitoring ⁠developments closely."