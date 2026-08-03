UK regulator says it is monitoring developments after AI hacking incidents

Britain's data watchdog, the ICO, is monitoring OpenAI and Anthropic closely after recent hacking incidents involving their AI models.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 22:08 IST
UK regulator says it is monitoring developments after AI hacking incidents
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​Britain's data ‌watchdog said ​on Monday that it ‌was monitoring "developments closely" relating to OpenAI and Anthropic ‌after recent hacking ‌incidents involving their AI models. "The ICO undertakes regular ⁠proactive ​supervisory ⁠engagement with AI developers, including ⁠OpenAI and Anthropic," ​the Information Commissioner's Office said ⁠in an emailed statement.

"We ⁠are ​aware of recent hacking incidents ⁠affecting the sector and are ⁠monitoring ⁠developments closely."

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