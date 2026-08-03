UK regulator says it is monitoring developments after AI hacking incidents
Britain's data watchdog, the ICO, is monitoring OpenAI and Anthropic closely after recent hacking incidents involving their AI models.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's data watchdog said on Monday that it was monitoring "developments closely" relating to OpenAI and Anthropic after recent hacking incidents involving their AI models. "The ICO undertakes regular proactive supervisory engagement with AI developers, including OpenAI and Anthropic," the Information Commissioner's Office said in an emailed statement.
"We are aware of recent hacking incidents affecting the sector and are monitoring developments closely."
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