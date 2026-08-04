Soccer-Algeria part ways with national team coach Petkovic

Algeria's national team coach Vladimir Petkovic parted ways with the team on a mutual agreement, ending his contract extension that was set to run until 2028.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 03:17 IST
Soccer-Algeria part ways with national team coach Petkovic
Vladimir Petkovic
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria parted ways ​with coach Vladimir Petkovic ​on Monday, despite ‌the ​Bosnian signing a contract extension before the World Cup where ‌the team reached the last 32. The 62-year-old took the helm in February 2024 and renewed his contract ‌until 2028 before the World Cup got underway.

"The ‌Algerian Football Federation announce that their contractual relationship with the national team head coach, Mr. Vladimir Petkovic, and his ⁠coaching ​staff has ⁠officially come to an end today, on a mutual agreement ⁠between the two parties," the local soccer governing body ​said in a statement. Algeria made it to the ⁠round of 32 at the 48-team World Cup in ⁠North ​America as one of the best eight third-placed teams, losing 2-0 to Switzerland.

They begin qualification ⁠for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in September, ⁠where ⁠they have been drawn in Group I alongside Zambia, Togo and Burundi.

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