Several detained as DMK cadres protest across Tamil Nadu against Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest

Several DMK cadres protested outside Madras High Court against the arrest of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegedly "derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 13:52 IST
Several detained as DMK cadres protest across Tamil Nadu against Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest
Several DMK cadres protest outside Madras High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Several DMK cadres protested outside Madras High Court against the arrest of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegedly "derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha. Protests by the DMK erupted in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Former Tamil Nadu minister P Geetha Jeevan, along with several party workers were detained near the old bus stand in Thoothukudi during a road blockade protest

Geetha Jeevan alleged political vendetta after Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested by Thanjavur East Police. He was booked under sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2), 352 of BNS, Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of IT Act. Leading the demonstration, Geetha Jeevan stated, "Unable to answer the DMK's questions and debate in the Legislative Assembly, the TVK government has arrested Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin out of political vendetta. This action is strongly condemnable. The TVK government continuously suppresses democratic protests and stifles the voice of the people. The DMK will never bow down to such oppression."

Similarly, DMK workers, led by former minister R Gandhi, staged a protest near Muthukadai Bus Stand in Ranipet district. During the protest, the demonstrators alleged that the ruling TVK government had registered a case against Udhayanidhi Stalin and arrested him with a vindictive political motive. Raising slogans against the government, they demanded his immediate release.

As police moved in to detain the protesters, a brief scuffle broke out between DMK workers and police personnel. The protesters were subsequently taken into custody. Police escorted Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chennai through Kelambakkam, Vandalur and the Paranur toll plaza on the Chennai-Chengalpattu route in a police vehicle.

Following his arrest, DMK functionaries and supporters staged protests and road blockades at several locations along the route, demanding his immediate release. Similar scenes with protest and detention were witnessed at Pollachi.

During a rally held yesterday in his public address over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water. The former Deputy CM, however, has denied making any derogatory remarks and said the controversy was the result of edited and misleading content being circulated.

"They have propagated fake news by using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally," Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters. (ANI)

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