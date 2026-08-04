"MP govt failed to fulfill promises in 22 years": LoP Umang Singhar hails Congress' win in Datia bypoll

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Tuesday hailed the Congress' victory in the Datia bye-election, stating that the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises in the past two decades. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh won against BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by a margin of 6016 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Umang Singhar attributed the victory to a lack of welfare for farmers and youth and alleged atrocities against Dalit and tribal people. He said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are looking for a change. "If we talk about Madhya Pradesh, the government has failed to fulfil the promises it made over the past 22 years. Even today, farmers are not getting fertilisers, and the youth are not getting employment. Dalits and tribals are facing severe atrocities on their lands. Public money and taxpayers' money are being misused. You witnessed a similar situation in Bihar. The people of the country and the state are now looking for change. These people tamper with EVMs," the Congress leader said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said that the women and youth faced injustice and atrocities during the protests against NEET-UG paper leak, which led to the BJP's defeat in the Bankipur bypoll. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur bypoll against Neeraj Kumar on a seat considered to be the BJP's stronghold.

Dharmendra Yadav told ANI, "This is just the beginning. The people of Datia and Bankipur have demonstrated what they see and how much opposition there is to the BJP. The way daughters have been insulted, the way young people from Patna protesting at Gandhi Maidan have been subjected to injustice and atrocities...the people of Bihar are very aware." The results for the bypolls were declared on Monday. While the BJP lost the two high-stakes seats of Bankipur and Datia, the party managed to record a strong victory in Majalpur, Gujarat. BJP's Satendrabhai Patel defeated Congress candidate Bhikhabhai Rabari by a huge margin of 30,630 votes. (ANI)