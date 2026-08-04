Wildberries site in Russia's Samara was completely destroyed by fire after Ukrainian drone strike, TASS reports
A Russian warehouse owned by Wildberries was completely destroyed in a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone attack in the Samara region on Sunday.
- Country:
- Russia
A warehouse run by Russian online retailer Wildberries that was hit by Ukrainian drones on Sunday was completely burnt out in the resulting fire and all the goods stored there were destroyed, state news agency TASS quoted a regional official as saying on Tuesday.
Ukrainian drones attacked the warehouse on Sunday in the Samara region, around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's most advanced military positions, the regional governor said.
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