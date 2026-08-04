Wildberries site in Russia's Samara was completely destroyed by fire after Ukrainian drone strike, TASS reports

A Russian warehouse owned by Wildberries was completely destroyed in a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone attack in the Samara region on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 15:40 IST
Wildberries site in Russia's Samara was completely destroyed by fire after Ukrainian drone strike, TASS reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

​A ​warehouse ‌run by Russian ​online retailer Wildberries that ‌was hit by Ukrainian drones on Sunday was completely burnt ‌out in the ‌resulting fire and all the goods stored there were ⁠destroyed, ​state ⁠news agency TASS quoted a regional ⁠official as saying on ​Tuesday.

Ukrainian drones attacked the warehouse ⁠on Sunday in the Samara ⁠region, ​around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's ⁠most advanced military positions, the ⁠regional ⁠governor said.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026