Wildberries site in Russia's Samara was completely destroyed by fire after Ukrainian drone strike, TASS reports

​A ​warehouse ‌run by Russian ​online retailer Wildberries that ‌was hit by Ukrainian drones on Sunday was completely burnt ‌out in the ‌resulting fire and all the goods stored there were ⁠destroyed, ​state ⁠news agency TASS quoted a regional ⁠official as saying on ​Tuesday.

Ukrainian drones attacked the warehouse ⁠on Sunday in the Samara ⁠region, ​around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's ⁠most advanced military positions, the ⁠regional ⁠governor said.