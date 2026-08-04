Ukraine needs €400 million more for gas purchases ahead of winter

Ukraine's energy minister has warned that the country needs an additional €400 million for gas purchases ahead of winter due to expected Russian attacks on its energy sector.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 16:23 IST
Ukraine needs €400 million more for gas purchases ahead of winter
Denys Shmyhal
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine ​needs an ​additional €400 million for ‌gas purchases ​ahead of winter, energy minister Denys Shmyhal said ‌on the Telegram app on Tuesday, as the country expects Russia to renew ‌its relentless campaign against the energy sector. The ‌minimum level of gas Ukraine needs to accumulate in underground storage facilities before the ⁠heating ​season is ⁠13.2 billion cubic meters, Shmyhal has previously said. The ⁠basic scenario envisages levels at 14.6 ​bcm, according to the minister.

Ukraine was forced ⁠to increase gas imports last year as Russia ⁠heavily ​targeted domestic gas production sites and is expected to step up ⁠attacks again as winter approaches. Kyiv also reached ⁠agreements ⁠with several countries on liquefied natural gas purchases to build ‌up ‌gas reserves.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026