Ukraine needs €400 million more for gas purchases ahead of winter
Ukraine's energy minister has warned that the country needs an additional €400 million for gas purchases ahead of winter due to expected Russian attacks on its energy sector.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine needs an additional €400 million for gas purchases ahead of winter, energy minister Denys Shmyhal said on the Telegram app on Tuesday, as the country expects Russia to renew its relentless campaign against the energy sector. The minimum level of gas Ukraine needs to accumulate in underground storage facilities before the heating season is 13.2 billion cubic meters, Shmyhal has previously said. The basic scenario envisages levels at 14.6 bcm, according to the minister.
Ukraine was forced to increase gas imports last year as Russia heavily targeted domestic gas production sites and is expected to step up attacks again as winter approaches. Kyiv also reached agreements with several countries on liquefied natural gas purchases to build up gas reserves.
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