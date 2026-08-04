Ukraine needs €400 million more for gas purchases ahead of winter

Ukraine ​needs an ​additional €400 million for ‌gas purchases ​ahead of winter, energy minister Denys Shmyhal said ‌on the Telegram app on Tuesday, as the country expects Russia to renew ‌its relentless campaign against the energy sector. The ‌minimum level of gas Ukraine needs to accumulate in underground storage facilities before the ⁠heating ​season is ⁠13.2 billion cubic meters, Shmyhal has previously said. The ⁠basic scenario envisages levels at 14.6 ​bcm, according to the minister.

Ukraine was forced ⁠to increase gas imports last year as Russia ⁠heavily ​targeted domestic gas production sites and is expected to step up ⁠attacks again as winter approaches. Kyiv also reached ⁠agreements ⁠with several countries on liquefied natural gas purchases to build ‌up ‌gas reserves.