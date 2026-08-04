Iran demands Hormuz inbound control, outbound oversight, source says

Iran is seeking control over inbound shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and visibility over outbound traffic, with intervention rights, under a plan being discussed with Oman.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 15:48 IST
Iran demands Hormuz inbound control, outbound oversight, source says
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​Iran wants control over ​inbound shipping through the Strait ‌of ​Hormuz and visibility over outbound traffic, with the ability to intervene if necessary, under a plan ‌being discussed with Oman to reopen the strategic waterway, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source, who is involved in ‌the talks, said this is "the general idea currently being discussed", and ‌specified that the outbound lane would follow a route between Iran and Oman, with exit clearance granted through Oman after notifying Iran. "Tehran is unlikely to change ⁠its ​position," the source added.

In ⁠late July, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had rejected an ⁠Omani proposal for an equal division of transit routes between the two ​countries, saying such a plan did not address Tehran's security concerns until ⁠long-term regional stability is achieved. Control of the strait, the narrow waterway between the ⁠Gulf and ​the Indian Ocean that is the main route for about a fifth of world oil supplies and other vital ⁠goods, has been a main sticking point in efforts to resolve the ⁠U.S.-Israeli war ⁠on Iran.

It has been largely blocked since the start of the war in late February.

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