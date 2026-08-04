China says it firmly opposes Japan's defence white paper
China's defence ministry has strongly opposed Japan's defence white paper, calling it "filled with false narratives" and exaggerating the perceived China threat.
- Country:
- China
China's defence ministry on Tuesday said it "firmly opposes" Japan's defence white paper, calling it "filled with false narratives" and hyping up the so-called China threat, according to a statement.
Tokyo on Tuesday released its annual defence report and said "China's military activities and other actions are a matter of serious concern to Japan and the international community, and represent Japan's greatest strategic challenge."
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DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 4