China says it firmly opposes Japan's defence white paper

​China's defence ‌ministry on Tuesday ​said it "firmly opposes" ‌Japan's defence white paper, calling it "filled with false ‌narratives" and hyping up ‌the so-called China threat, according to a ⁠statement.

Tokyo ​on ⁠Tuesday released its annual ⁠defence report and said "China's ​military activities and other ⁠actions are a ⁠matter ​of serious concern to Japan and ⁠the international community, and represent ⁠Japan's ⁠greatest strategic challenge."