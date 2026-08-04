China says it firmly opposes Japan's defence white paper

China's defence ministry has strongly opposed Japan's defence white paper, calling it "filled with false narratives" and exaggerating the perceived China threat.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 18:49 IST
China says it firmly opposes Japan's defence white paper
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  • China

​China's defence ‌ministry on Tuesday ​said it "firmly opposes" ‌Japan's defence white paper, calling it "filled with false ‌narratives" and hyping up ‌the so-called China threat, according to a ⁠statement.

Tokyo ​on ⁠Tuesday released its annual ⁠defence report and said "China's ​military activities and other ⁠actions are a ⁠matter ​of serious concern to Japan and ⁠the international community, and represent ⁠Japan's ⁠greatest strategic challenge."

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