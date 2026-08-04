US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Will do whatever it takes to support Japan

The US Treasury Secretary has pledged to support Japan's efforts to stabilize its currency, prioritizing the American economy and taxpayer interests.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 17:38 IST
US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Will do whatever it takes to support Japan
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​Trump ​administration ‌will do "whatever it takes" ​to support Japan's ‌effort to stabilize its currency, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ‌on Tuesday.

"We will ‌do whatever it takes to support them in ⁠a ​way ⁠that helps the American economy, the ⁠American taxpayer," Bessent said in ​an interview on CNBC two ⁠days after confirming the ⁠Treasury had ​joined Japan's finance authorities in an ⁠intervention last week to prop ⁠up ⁠the yen.

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