US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Will do whatever it takes to support Japan
The US Treasury Secretary has pledged to support Japan's efforts to stabilize its currency, prioritizing the American economy and taxpayer interests.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration will do "whatever it takes" to support Japan's effort to stabilize its currency, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.
"We will do whatever it takes to support them in a way that helps the American economy, the American taxpayer," Bessent said in an interview on CNBC two days after confirming the Treasury had joined Japan's finance authorities in an intervention last week to prop up the yen.
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