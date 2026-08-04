"Adept at making baseless statements": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Arvind Kejriwal over E20 fuel protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his protest march to the Prime Minister's residence regarding E20 fuel, accusing the former Delhi CM of spreading "confusion" despite being highly educated. BJP Rajya Sabha MP took a dig at Kejriwal's educational background, stating that being an IIT graduate does not prevent him from making "unbalanced" remarks.

"He claims to be a highly educated politician and an IIT graduate. He is adept at making baseless statements on any serious subject. He is a mechanical engineering graduate. Despite this, without any research and without any factual basis, his stance on the E20 issue shows that he is once again trying to create confusion in his usual style," Trivedi said. Drawing a parallel to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trivedi recalled Kejriwal's previous statements regarding vaccine production.

"When the vaccine issue came up, he asked why the vaccine formula wasn't distributed to everyone. This shows a pattern of making statements without understanding the technicalities," he added. Defending the use of E20 fuel (a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol), the BJP leader noted that the fuel is a global standard aimed at reducing carbon emissions and dependency on oil imports.

"It's being used in many countries around the world. And what strange things he says--it hasn't even been implemented for four months, and they're claiming the vehicle has been out of order for four years. Just imagine how unbalanced and prejudiced he is in making this claim," Trivedi said. Kejriwal led a protest march towards the Prime Minister's residence against the implementation of the E20 petrol policy in Delhi.

Addressing the demonstration, Kejriwal declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not succumb to pressure from US President Donald Trump and demanded an immediate halt to ethanol imports from the United States. He further urged PM Modi to stop the forcible imposition of E20 fuel on the country. (ANI)