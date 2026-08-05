Drought-hit Britain heads for worst cereal harvest in four decades

Britain's cereal harvest is on track to be its worst since 1984 records began, with potential losses of 2.5 million metric tons and £390 million in revenue for UK arable farmers.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 04:31 IST
Drought-hit Britain heads for worst cereal harvest in four decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's cereal harvest is on track to be the worst since comparable records began in 1984, according to an analysis published on Wednesday, as crops ‌wither after one of the driest and hottest spring-summer periods on record. England saw its warmest June on record and the UK its second warmest, while England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, according to Met Office data.

The Energy ‌and Climate Intelligence Unit said the tough growing conditions may have knocked as much as 2.5 million metric tons ‌off Britain's cereal and oilseed harvest compared to earlier forecasts, costing UK arable farmers up to £390 million ($524 million) in lost revenue. It cited provisional yield estimates produced by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board suggesting wheat, spring barley and oat yields will all be down, with ⁠the estimated ​wheat yield well below the ⁠ten-year average at 6.8 tons per hectare.

It noted that with 54% of the wheat crop harvested, if these average yields hold, the UK ⁠cereal and oilseeds harvest would be 19.5 million tons, surpassing 2020 as the worst harvest on record since detailed records began in ​1984. This was even after accounting for good yields forecast for oilseed rape, it said.

"Even if yields are ⁠revised up, 2026 is now likely to be one of the five worst harvests since 1984, which would mean that four out of ⁠five ​of the worst harvests on record had occurred this decade after periods of extreme weather made worse by climate change," the ECIU said. Earlier this week, the National Farmers' Union warned Britain could face shortages of certain foods ⁠due to the drought and called for the industry to be given tax breaks to improve water storage.

Last week ⁠more than 100 organisations ⁠wrote to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging him to make food a national priority alongside defence and energy. Farmers across Europe have also warned of a slump in production and ‌rising prices due ‌to the extreme weather. ($1 = 0.7441 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026