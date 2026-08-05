Tamil Nadu: TVK govt to present its maiden budget today amid political showdown

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led (TVK) government is set to present its maiden budget today (Wednesday), with a face-off expected between Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin in the legislative assembly. The first day of today's assembly session holds significance following the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin over alleged objectionable remarks against actor Trisha during a public speech, after which he was released due to Madras High Court intervention.

Key announcements are anticipated in the assembly today, including a possible increase in the women's monthly honorarium, free bus travel, major revenue reforms, and the launch of the 'Vettri Thamizhagam' Vision Document. The maiden budget of the Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented by state Finance Minister N Marie Wilson. The state government is also scheduled to present the Agriculture budget on August 6.

This comes amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu over the arrest of DMK leader and former Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhayanidhi was released after the Madras HC intervened. He was also questioned by police related to offensive remarks against the film actress. After his release, Udhayanidhi asserted that the legal action was a deliberate ploy to mask administrative failures.

"The SofaModel government, incapable of alleviating the farmers' distress, has arrested me merely to divert attention from the real issues. They used the ruling party's "abusive warriors" to spread slander against me, claiming I used inappropriate language during the protest in Thanjavur," the DMK leader posted on X. Earlier on Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release Udhayanidhi after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha.

As this happened, DMK leader and senior advocate NR Elango said that the Tamil Nadu government wanted to arrest Udhayanidhi Stalin to "stop" him from attending the state assembly's budget session. "The first Budget session of this government will begin tomorrow. With a view to stop him from coming to the Assembly and raising very important questions, the state government this morning wanted to arrest him," he said.

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water. Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. (ANI)