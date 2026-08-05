Russia says it struck 7 Ukrainian warehouses storing drone components

Russia has launched strikes on seven logistics centres in Kyiv and the Black Sea, killing at least 14 people, as part of an escalating campaign against Ukraine's drone forces.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 14:10 IST
Russia says it struck 7 Ukrainian warehouses storing drone components
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Russia said on Wednesday that ​it had struck seven logistics centres ‌in ​Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight used to store or distribute dual-use goods and drone components, and that its forces had ‌hit three cargo ships in the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions about the nature of the goods that were stored at the targeted sites. The strikes, which Ukrainian officials ‌said had killed at least 14 people, were part of an intensifying bombing campaign against what ‌Russia says are targets related to Ukraine's drone forces.

Ukrainian drones have attacked at least 20 warehouses belonging to Russia's biggest e-commerce retailer Wildberries since July 18, destroying a number of them, while also continuing to strike Russian ⁠oil ​refineries. Kyiv says it ⁠is "bringing the war home" to ordinary Russians and seeking to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the ⁠conflict. Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had hit four logistics centres in the Ukrainian capital, including ​the Nova Poshta innovation terminal and logistics centre which it called the largest automated sorting ⁠centre for dual-use components - items that have both civilian and potential military applications.

The ministry said its forces had used ⁠ground-launched missiles ​and long-range strike drones. It said Russia had also struck three warehouses in the region surrounding Kyiv, including another major Nova Poshta sorting complex which it said stored aircraft-style ⁠drones and their components. The three cargo ships that Russia struck were hit south of the port ⁠of Odesa, the ⁠Defence Ministry said. It said, without providing evidence, that they been delivering weapons and military hardware for the Ukrainian military.

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