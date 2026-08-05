Russia says its forces hit three vessels with Ukrainian military cargo in the Black sea, Interfax reports
Russia's Defence Ministry claims its forces have struck three Ukrainian military cargo vessels in the Black Sea, but the claim has not been independently verified.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had hit three vessels used to transport Ukrainian military cargo in the Black sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.
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