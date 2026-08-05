EU to use €1.4 billion from interest on frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

The ​European Union ​will use €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) ‌taken from ​interest generated by frozen Russian assets to ‌help Ukraine, the European Commission said on Wednesday. The money, transferred to the bloc on ‌August 3, came from interest on cash ‌balances, part of Russian central bank assets frozen by the EU in the wake of ⁠Moscow's ​invasion, the Commission ⁠added.

"Russia must pay for the destruction it ⁠has caused. And we are using the proceeds ​from the immobilised Russian assets to make ⁠sure it does," European Commission President Ursula ⁠von ​der Leyen said in the statement. "We are making a further €1.4 billion ⁠of them available to Ukraine. This will support ⁠Ukraine's ⁠continued resistance against Russia's illegal war," she added.

($1 = 0.8669 euros)