Putin names commander to head new Russian drone forces

​President ‌Vladimir Putin ​on Wednesday ‌named Denis Lyamin to head Russia's ‌Unmanned Systems Forces, a ‌newly established branch of ⁠the ​military ⁠that will be responsible for ⁠drone warfare.

Lyamin ​was previously chief ⁠of staff for ⁠the "Centre" ​group of the Russian ⁠armed forces.