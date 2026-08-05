Putin names commander to head new Russian drone forces
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Denis Lyamin to lead the newly established Unmanned Systems Forces, responsible for drone warfare.
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday named Denis Lyamin to head Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, a newly established branch of the military that will be responsible for drone warfare.
Lyamin was previously chief of staff for the "Centre" group of the Russian armed forces.
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