Russian defence ministry says its troops capture two more villages in Ukraine

​Russian ‌forces ​have taken ‌control of two more Ukrainian villages, ‌the Russian defence ‌ministry said on Wednesday.

It ⁠named ​them ⁠as Ryzhivka in ⁠the Sumy region ​and Zirnytsia in the ⁠Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters ⁠could ​not independently confirm ⁠the battlefield reports.