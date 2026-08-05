Russian defence ministry says its troops capture two more villages in Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two Ukrainian villages, Ryzhivka in the Sumy region and Zirnytsia in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Russian defence ministry.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have taken control of two more Ukrainian villages, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.
It named them as Ryzhivka in the Sumy region and Zirnytsia in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.
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