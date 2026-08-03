Apple launches new legal challenge to UK attempt to access encrypted user data, FT reports

Apple has ​launched a new legal challenge against the ​British government's latest attempt to create a ‌so-called ​backdoor to access encrypted customer data, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The report said Apple last month lodged a legal complaint at the ‌Investigatory Powers Tribunal — Britain's independent judicial body — over the Interior Ministry's demand that Apple allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data belonging to British users. Britain dropped last year a previous mandate for ‌such a backdoor that would have allowed access to British and U.S. customers' data following months of ‌negotiations with the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

However, British authorities subsequently issued a new "technical capability notice" to Apple that did not apply to U.S. users, the FT report said. A British government spokesperson said it would not comment on legal ⁠proceedings or ​operational matters, including confirming or ⁠denying the existence of individual notices.

"The UK supports strong encryption and robust privacy protections, but it is also vital ⁠that law enforcement can access communications when necessary and proportionate to protect the public from terrorism, serious crime, and ​child sexual abuse," the spokesperson said. Apple confirmed the filing but declined to comment further. The company ⁠has previously said it has never built a backdoor or master key to any of its products or services ⁠and ​never would.

"This is a hugely important case that will have far-reaching implications for the public’s privacy rights well into the future," Ruth Ehrlich, director of external relations at human rights advocacy group Liberty, ⁠which has previously been involved in the legal case, said in a statement. "Opening a backdoor to ⁠all of that information ⁠carries a wide range of risks to our personal data. It is critical that the government listens to the many concerns and commits to protecting our ‌privacy rights."