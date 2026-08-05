Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina says ban on her party should be lifted

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her intention to return to her country in December, calling for the lifting of the ban on her Awami League party.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:52 IST
Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina says ban on her party should be lifted
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that the ban on her Awami League party should be lifted ‌and reiterated that she would return to her country in December.

Hasina's comments were made during a media interaction hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi – on the second anniversary of her ouster in 2024. Hasina had been expected ‌to address the event virtually by video but delivered only an audio message. It was not immediately clear why she ‌did not appear on video, unlike her party colleagues and her son, who spoke before her.

It was her first such interaction with the media since her ouster. "I will return to my people," Hasina said, speaking from behind a blank video screen, adding that she would share the exact ⁠date of ​her return and other details ⁠when the time was right. "They may try to implicate me with fabricated cases, but fear cannot decide my duty to the people, my life ⁠or beyond," she said. Hasina, 78, told Reuters in an interview last month that she plans to return to her country by the end ​of the year and surrender to authorities there. Hasina fled Dhaka two years ago after protests ended her 20 years ⁠as prime minister across multiple terms. The country's war-crimes court sentenced her to death in her absence in November 2025 for ordering a deadly crackdown ⁠on ​the student-led uprising. She has denied the charges from exile. Bangladesh's new government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman – which took office after elections in February – warned the country's media on Tuesday not to publish her statements, saying that doing so ⁠would violate a 2024 court order that prohibits the publishing or broadcasting of her speeches and statements. There was no immediate ⁠comment from the government in ⁠response to Hasina's latest remarks. Dhaka has repeatedly asked for Hasina's extradition from India. New Delhi has said that it is in receipt of the request and that it is being examined.

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