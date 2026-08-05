Brazil 2026 beef production seen at around 40 million head of cattle, Abiec boss says

Brazil’s ​beef production ‌in 2026 should hit around 40 million head ‌of cattle, versus around 42 ‌million last year, the president of ⁠the ​country’s ⁠Abiec beef lobby said on ⁠Wednesday.

Speaking at an ​industry event in Sao ⁠Paulo, Abiec president Roberto ⁠Perosa ​also warned the industry faced ⁠serious headwinds from wars, tariffs, ⁠and ⁠other issues.