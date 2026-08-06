Republican senators propose to repeal California emissions rules

Four Republican US senators have proposed repealing California's landmark vehicle emissions rules to prevent the state from imposing stricter regulations than the federal government.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 20:12 IST
Republican senators propose to repeal California emissions rules
  • Country:
  • United States

​Four Republican ​U.S. ‌senators on Thursday ​proposed repealing landmark California vehicle emissions ‌rules in a bid to prevent the state from ‌imposing stricter tailpipe requirements than the ‌federal government.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June sent the Republican-controlled ⁠Congress ​landmark ⁠state vehicle emissions rules for potential ⁠repeal, saying the waivers granted ​under the Clean Air Act for ⁠California environmental regulations approved under prior ⁠Democratic ​administrations should have been sent to lawmakers under ⁠the Congressional Review Act. California ⁠sued to ⁠block the action in federal court.

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