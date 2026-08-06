Republican senators propose to repeal California emissions rules

​Four Republican ​U.S. ‌senators on Thursday ​proposed repealing landmark California vehicle emissions ‌rules in a bid to prevent the state from ‌imposing stricter tailpipe requirements than the ‌federal government.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June sent the Republican-controlled ⁠Congress ​landmark ⁠state vehicle emissions rules for potential ⁠repeal, saying the waivers granted ​under the Clean Air Act for ⁠California environmental regulations approved under prior ⁠Democratic ​administrations should have been sent to lawmakers under ⁠the Congressional Review Act. California ⁠sued to ⁠block the action in federal court.