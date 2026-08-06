US issues new Cuba-related sanctions

​The ​United States ‌issued new ​Cuba-related sanctions on ‌Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department website showed.

The U.S. ‌designated six Cubans, including ‌one based in China and another in ⁠Russia, ​as ⁠well as five Cuba-based ⁠entities, according to the ​website. Two other Cubans ⁠who were previously sanctioned ⁠were ​also hit with additional designations.