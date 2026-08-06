US issues new Cuba-related sanctions
The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on six Cubans and five Cuba-based entities, including individuals in China and Russia.
- Country:
- United States
The United States issued new Cuba-related sanctions on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department website showed.
The U.S. designated six Cubans, including one based in China and another in Russia, as well as five Cuba-based entities, according to the website. Two other Cubans who were previously sanctioned were also hit with additional designations.
ALSO READ
-
Sichuan Earthquake Claims Life and Injures Several
-
Pioneering Passage: China's First Regular Service Via the Arctic
-
Current World News Briefs: Key Highlights
-
UN Pushes Thailand to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Persecution Fears
-
Calls Escalate to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns