Uganda clears way for deployment of troops to Gaza under Trump plan

Uganda's parliament on Thursday voted to approve the ​deployment of its military to the ​Gaza Strip, if it was needed ‌as part ​of a multinational security force proposed under U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for the enclave. Before the vote, Ugandan Defence Minister ‌Kiryowa Kiwanuka told lawmakers Trump had, through emissaries, contacted Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni in July seeking Kampala's contribution to the international force.

An Israeli official said last month people from "friendly countries" including Uganda could join the ‌force if it was deployed. Thursday's parliamentary debate was the first time Uganda itself had publicly ‌acknowledged it might take part. After a fragile ceasefire deal was struck in October, Trump set out a peace plan for Gaza that provided for a surge in humanitarian aid, civilian administration by Palestinian technocrats, Hamas laying down its ⁠arms and ​Israeli forces withdrawing.

The plan ⁠has stalled and the group of technocrats — known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza — has remained outside ⁠Gaza. Under the plan, an International Stabilization Force is envisioned deploying in areas that are not under Israeli control. ​It is unclear when any such force will deploy.

Uganda has a history of participating ⁠in international peacekeeping and enforcement efforts and currently has contingents deployed in several countries including Somalia, South Sudan and Democratic Republic ⁠of ​Congo. "Following the invitation by His Excellency Donald Trump ... the President of the Republic of Uganda, is ready to deploy in the Gaza Strip the desired Uganda People's Defense Forces contingent," Kiwanuka ⁠told lawmakers.

During the debate, some lawmakers asked about the legal arrangement that would govern the deployment. ⁠Kiwanuka said a status ⁠of forces agreement would be signed after the vote. Much of Gaza remains in ruins from two years of full-scale war triggered by the ‌Hamas-led attacks on ‌Israel on October 7, 2023.