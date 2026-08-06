Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-UEFA maintains World Cup boycott threat despite FIFA push to end internal turmoil

FIFA's ​bid to move past the biggest internal crisis of Gianni Infantino's presidency is unlikely ​to end scrutiny of how world soccer is governed, with UEFA ‌saying ​on Thursday that it remained committed to boycotting the World Cup. A day after FIFA's leadership gathered in Rabat to publicly reaffirm support for Infantino, the world governing body apologised to its 211 members for mistakes around the abandoned proposal to sell a slice of the World Cup's commercial ‌future.

FIBA World Cup roster features Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will make their major international debuts with the U.S. team at next month's FIBA World Cup in Germany. USA Basketball announced the 12-player women's national team on Thursday, with Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston also among the first-timers joining veterans such as A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Suns give Dillon Brooks 3-year, $73M extension

NBA ‌antagonist Dillon Brooks signed a three-year, $73 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Brooks told the Arizona Republic, "Villain is here to stay. Championship is all on my mind."

Report: Patriots ‌working out veteran G Greg Van Roten

The New England Patriots hosted veteran guard Greg Van Roten for a workout on Thursday, NFL Network reported. The 36-year-old free agent played every offensive snap for the New York Giants in each of the past two seasons.

Penguins sign F Ville Koivunen to eight-year, $32M deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed restricted free agent forward Ville Koivunen to an eight-year, $32 million contract on Thursday. The deal runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual ⁠value of $4 ​million.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs suits up, still idle ⁠as massive deal nears

Jahmyr Gibbs went from the last running back hold-in standing, to suiting up for Thursday's training camp practice with the Detroit Lions. Gibbs was on the field during stretching and walk-through portions at the start of practice, ⁠his first since camp began last week. But he did not stick around to join the team for position work, detouring to the adjacent field with trainers instead.

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas undergoes surgery on left wrist

Boston ​Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is recovering from arthroscopic surgery Thursday on his left wrist. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at Newton-Wellesley Surgery Center in Wellesley, ⁠Mass.

MLB roundup: Andre Pallante leads Cardinals to another win over Yanks

Andre Pallante pitched 5 1/3 solid innings and rookie JJ Wetherholt hit a two-run double in the fifth inning for the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who withstood rainy conditions and earned ⁠a ​3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. After a 68-minute rain delay before the first pitch, the Cardinals won for the fourth time in their past five visits to Yankee Stadium and for the seventh time in their past 20 games overall.

Motorcycling-Steiner sees huge potential for MotoGP with Liberty Media

MotoGP has immense potential for growth under new owners Liberty Media and can be ⁠compared to the Formula One of 20 years ago, KTM Tech3 owner and former Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. Speaking to Reuters ahead of this weekend's British Grand ⁠Prix at Silverstone, an event that has a fraction ⁠of the attendance of the F1 grand prix at the same circuit, Steiner said the two-wheeled sport had an amazing show with commercial opportunities waiting to be tapped.

Reports: Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor agree to two-year, $44M extension

Indianapolis Colts workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor agreed to a two-year, $44 million contract ‌extension worth up to $47 million, according ‌to multiple reports on Thursday morning. The deal is added to the remaining season on Taylor's ​existing contract and includes $39 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Thursday.