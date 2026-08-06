Several killed in explosion in city outside Syria's Damascus, state-run Ekhbariya TV reports
An explosion in the Syrian city of Jaramana, on the outskirts of Damascus, has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, according to state-run Ekhbariya TV.
- Country:
- Syria
Several people were killed or wounded in an explosion in a city on the outskirts of Syria's capital Damascus, the state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Thursday.
A security source told the channel that the blast in the city of Jaramana was caused by an explosive device planted on a vehicle, citing preliminary information.
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