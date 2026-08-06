​Several ​people ‌were killed or ​wounded in an ‌explosion in a city on the outskirts ‌of Syria's capital Damascus, ‌the state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on ⁠Thursday.

A ​security ⁠source told the channel ⁠that the blast in ​the city of Jaramana ⁠was caused by an ⁠explosive ​device planted on a vehicle, ⁠citing preliminary information.