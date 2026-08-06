Mexico deploys 1,500 troops to avocado hub in bid to resume US exports
Mexico deployed over 1,500 troops to Michoacan to resume US export inspections, targeting key producing municipalities and protecting facilities from organized crime extortion.
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico deployed more than 1,500 soldiers and National Guard personnel to the western state of Michoacan on Thursday in an attempt to resume U.S. export inspections suspended a day earlier over safety concerns
The defense ministry said the deployment of 1,557 troops targets key producing municipalities, with personnel protecting packing facilities, transportation routes, and inspection points from organized crime extortion.
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