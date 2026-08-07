Trump to sign orders on birthright citizenship, Axios reports

​U.S. ​President Donald ‌Trump plans ​to sign two executive ‌orders on Thursday aimed at denying citizenship ‌to children born in ‌the United States because of commercial "birth tourism", Axios ⁠reported.

Trump ​is ⁠also seeking to deny ⁠birthright citizenship for children ​born of some foreign ⁠diplomatic staff in the ⁠U.S. ​and, potentially, U.S. territories in the ⁠future, according to Axios.