Trump to sign orders on birthright citizenship, Axios reports
US President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders targeting birth tourism and potentially denying citizenship to children born in the US to foreign diplomatic staff or in US territories.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive orders on Thursday aimed at denying citizenship to children born in the United States because of commercial "birth tourism", Axios reported.
Trump is also seeking to deny birthright citizenship for children born of some foreign diplomatic staff in the U.S. and, potentially, U.S. territories in the future, according to Axios.
ALSO READ
-
Another US Republican says she will vote against Blanche's confirmation
-
Trump to host mining CEOs as administration seeks minerals for defense supply chains
-
Some US progressive goals win support of independent voters, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
-
Trump suggests Fauci should be prosecuted
-
Tennessee Sen. Blackburn wins Republican primary for governor, defeating fellow Trump ally