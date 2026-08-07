Trump unveils trade actions to protect key solar and semiconductor material

The White House has imposed a 15% tariff and price floors on polysilicon products, a move aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers from Chinese competition.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 02:50 IST
Trump unveils trade actions to protect key solar and semiconductor material
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The ‌White House on Thursday imposed a series of price floors and ‌a 15% tariff on ‌products made from polysilicon, the raw material used in semiconductors and ⁠solar ​panels. The ⁠proclamation by U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump is aimed at protecting domestic ​polysilicon makers from Chinese competition.

The ⁠trade protections will take ⁠effect ​on December 4, the White House said.

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