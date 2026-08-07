Trump unveils trade actions to protect key solar and semiconductor material
The White House has imposed a 15% tariff and price floors on polysilicon products, a move aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers from Chinese competition.
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Thursday imposed a series of price floors and a 15% tariff on products made from polysilicon, the raw material used in semiconductors and solar panels. The proclamation by U.S. President Donald Trump is aimed at protecting domestic polysilicon makers from Chinese competition.
The trade protections will take effect on December 4, the White House said.
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