Trump executive order denies entry to US for people planning birth tourism

​People ​planning to ‌engage in birth ​tourism in the United ‌States will be denied entry to the United States ‌and may be permanently ‌barred under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump ​on ⁠Thursday, the White House said.

The secretary ⁠of homeland security may ​exempt a foreign national on ⁠humanitarian grounds or when that ⁠person's ​entry is in the national interest, according ⁠to text of the order released ⁠by ⁠the White House.