Trump executive order denies entry to US for people planning birth tourism
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order denying entry to the US to individuals engaging in birth tourism, with exemptions for humanitarian or national interest cases.
- Country:
- United States
People planning to engage in birth tourism in the United States will be denied entry to the United States and may be permanently barred under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, the White House said.
The secretary of homeland security may exempt a foreign national on humanitarian grounds or when that person's entry is in the national interest, according to text of the order released by the White House.
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