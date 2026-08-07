Trump executive order denies entry to US for people planning birth tourism

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order denying entry to the US to individuals engaging in birth tourism, with exemptions for humanitarian or national interest cases.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 02:49 IST
Trump executive order denies entry to US for people planning birth tourism
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​People ​planning to ‌engage in birth ​tourism in the United ‌States will be denied entry to the United States ‌and may be permanently ‌barred under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump ​on ⁠Thursday, the White House said.

The secretary ⁠of homeland security may ​exempt a foreign national on ⁠humanitarian grounds or when that ⁠person's ​entry is in the national interest, according ⁠to text of the order released ⁠by ⁠the White House.

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