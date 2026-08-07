Deaths reported at school shooting in Thailand, officials say
A shooting incident at a school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province north of Bangkok has resulted in an unconfirmed number of fatalities, with a student identified as the perpetrator.
- Country:
- Thailand
An unconfirmed number of people were killed when a student opened fire at a school in Thailand north of Bangkok on Friday, authorities said.
Lt. Col. Pasakorn Chaitawiwong, the head of the Plai Bang subdistrict police department, told Reuters the number of deaths was still unknown. The incident took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province. Police identified the perpetrator as a student. There were no further details provided.
In photos circulated by emergency workers, students streamed out of the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, on the northwestern outskirts of Bangkok, as ambulances operated. In one photo, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another is attended to by a medic. In February a teacher died and a student was injured in southern Thailand's Hat Yai district after a gunman opened fire at a school.
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