Earthquake with magnitude of 4.9 hit southwestern China, CENC says

‌An earthquake ​with ‌a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in ‌China's southwestern ‌province of Sichuan on Friday ⁠in ​Gao ⁠County, according ⁠to the China ​Earthquake Networks Centre.

The ⁠quake happened ⁠just ​after 1 p.m. (0500 ⁠GMT), the ⁠report added.