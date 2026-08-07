Earthquake with magnitude of 4.9 hit southwestern China, CENC says
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck China's southwestern Sichuan province in Gao County on Friday, occurring just after 1 p.m. local time.
- Country:
- China
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Friday in Gao County, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
The quake happened just after 1 p.m. (0500 GMT), the report added.
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