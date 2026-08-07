Four killed in Thai school shooting, minister says

​Four ‌people including ​teachers and ‌students were killed in a school ‌shooting in ‌Thailand on Friday, Education Minister ⁠Prasert ​Jantararuangtong ⁠told Reuters.

The minister did ⁠not specify whether ​the four dead ⁠included the gunman, ⁠who ​police said had killed ⁠himself.