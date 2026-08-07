Four killed in Thai school shooting, minister says
A school shooting in Thailand on Friday resulted in the deaths of four people, including teachers and students, with the gunman's fate still unclear.
- Country:
- Thailand
Four people including teachers and students were killed in a school shooting in Thailand on Friday, Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong told Reuters.
The minister did not specify whether the four dead included the gunman, who police said had killed himself.
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