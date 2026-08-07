Soccer-Infantino gains backing from allies as UEFA maintains hardline stance

Football looked to be heading for ​a long standoff on Friday with FIFA President Gianni Infantino's allies coming ‌out ​in support of him and UEFA standing firm in their threat to boycott all events organised by the global governing body.

Confederations and national associations continued to choose sides a week after Infantino abandoned his proposal to raise some $4.2 billion by selling off a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments. Mexico and ‌Argentina's football associations were the latest to throw their weight behind the embattled world soccer chief, following on from the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) unanimous backing of Infantino's leadership on Thursday.

South America's CONMEBOL, meanwhile, expressed concerns over the "repeated unilateral actions taken without resorting to dialogue". The Mexican Football Federation (FMF), co-hosts of the recently concluded World Cup, broke ranks with its own regional confederation by supporting Infantino after CONCACAF had earlier called for a "comprehensive reckoning" with his presidency.

CONCACAF, which runs football ‌in North and Central America as well as the Caribbean, has been among the key critics of FIFA alongside UEFA, which on Thursdaysaid that its key conditions for a return to FIFA competitions had not been ‌met. European soccer's governing body said it remained committed to boycotting the World Cup until it received assurances that "such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again".

UEFA has not yet said whether its teams would skip FIFA's next event -- the women's under-20 World Cup in Poland next month. Asia's confederation (AFC) said it "stood in solidarity" with UEFA and CONCACAF, although a few of its 47 members, like Indonesia, the Philippines and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, have come out in support of Infantino.

FMF BACKS INFANTINO In CONMEBOL's statement on Thursday, it said ⁠it rejected any ​attempt to oust Infantino that did not involve a vote ⁠of all 211 members.

Mexico's federation echoed those sentiments. "The FMF will neither recognise nor approve any process convened outside of that institutional framework, and it joins the call made ... by President Infantino to collectively continue developing football for the benefit of the 211 member associations," it said ⁠in a statement.

"The FMF supports President Infantino's leadership in continuing to promote the development of football through institutional strengthening." Following a meeting in Rabat this week, FIFA said it had apologised to its members for mistakes around the proposal to sell a slice of ​the World Cup's commercial future.

It also pledged to review the processes that led to the controversy, which left both member associations and regional confederations blindsided. AFA ACKNOWLEDGES FIFA ERRORS

The fallout from the proposal has cast ⁠a shadow over Infantino's bid for reelection for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March, which had looked like a foregone conclusion two months ago. No clear candidate to stand against Infantino in March's election has yet emerged, however, and the Swiss administrator still enjoys ⁠considerable ​support, including on Thursday from 2022 world champions Argentina.

In a letter to Infantino, Argentina's football association (AFA) expressed its support for FIFA's work over the last 10 years, saying it had "centred on the development of soccer worldwide and institutional strength based on a clear, stable, and transparent governance model". While the AFA acknowledged that the proposal generated far more uncertainties than certainties and that errors had been made, it said that the way forward was to continue ⁠working under FIFA's leadership ahead of next year's Congress.

Paraguay's federation (APF) also published a letter of support addressed to Infantino, writing it "reaffirms its commitment to continue working alongside FIFA." The Croatian Football Federation was among the individual national associations ⁠to withdraw support for Infantino, following similar moves from England ⁠and Albania.

"This decision followed a thorough reassessment within the federation in light of recent developments surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 and discussions within our governing bodies," Croatia's federation said. On Thursday, players' union FIFPRO said Infantino's proposal was not just a governance failure but a "profound abuse of presidential power".

FIFA has said that all actions taken over ‌the commercial rights proposal complied with its ‌regulations and stressed that mistakes related to process and communication rather than breaches of governance rules.