Soccer-Norway FA president Klaveness calls on FIFA boss Infantino to resign

​Norwegian Football ​Federation (NFF) president Lise ‌Klaveness called ​for the resignation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino ‌on Friday, saying that he no longer had the confidence of the football community.

"He ‌does not have the institutional trust required ‌to govern FIFA stably in the times we are in. There is no going back for ⁠Gianni ​Infantino. ⁠The international football cooperation is very much in trouble, ⁠and we must have a reason to ​get together now, and we want to ⁠ask the FIFA president to resign now," Klaveness ⁠told ​reporters following the NFF's monthly board meeting. The comments come amid the ongoing ⁠bitter conflict among governing bodies sparked by FIFA's ⁠abandoned ⁠proposal to sell a slice of the World Cup's commercial future.