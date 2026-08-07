Another US Republican says she will vote against Blanche's confirmation

​Republican ​U.S. ‌Senator Lisa Murkowski ​of Alaska said ‌on Friday that she will oppose U.S. ‌President Donald Trump's nominee ‌for attorney general, Todd Blanche. "I have ⁠had ​numerous ⁠constructive meetings with Mr. ⁠Blanche and he comes ​across as decent and ⁠capable," Murkowski said ⁠in ​a post on X.

"Ultimately, however, ⁠I will oppose his ⁠nomination," ⁠she said.