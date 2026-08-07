Another US Republican says she will vote against Blanche's confirmation
Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski announced she will oppose President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Todd Blanche, despite considering him "decent and capable".
- Country:
- United States
Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said on Friday that she will oppose U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Todd Blanche. "I have had numerous constructive meetings with Mr. Blanche and he comes across as decent and capable," Murkowski said in a post on X.
"Ultimately, however, I will oppose his nomination," she said.
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