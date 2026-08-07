Tamil Nadu: Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition against CM Vijay; Chengalpattu Court closes case

Sangeetha, wife of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Friday withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against him, bringing an end to the legal proceedings that had been running in the Chengalpattu Family Court. With the withdrawal, the court formally closed the divorce case that Sangeetha had filed seeking separation from Vijay.

Sangeetha, who appeared before the court through video conference, informed Judge Sujatha that she was withdrawing the petition. The judge questioned her for around 15 minutes before accepting the withdrawal and closing the divorce proceedings. The divorce petition was filed by Sangeetha in February 2026. In the petition, she had accused Vijay of infidelity and alleged that he was involved in an "adulterous relationship" with an actress.

According to the petition, Sangeetha claimed that she discovered the alleged relationship in April 2021, which she said caused her emotional pain and mental suffering and amounted to a betrayal of marital trust. She further alleged that Vijay continued his association with the actress, causing her emotional agony and embarrassment to their children. The petition also claimed that Vijay had emotionally withdrawn from her since 2021 and that she was subjected to verbal disdain and "constructive desertion".

The legal proceedings began on February 26, while the matter was subsequently deferred to April 20, three days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The divorce proceedings had also drawn political and legal attention during the campaign period.

The development also comes against the backdrop of a petition before the Madras High Court seeking an inquiry into Vijay's election affidavit, in which he had declared that he had lent Rs 12.60 crore to Sangeetha. The petition, filed by Venkatesh, a voter from the Perambur constituency, had raised questions over the declaration in light of Sangeetha's divorce proceedings. The petitioner had also questioned the disclosure of Rs 20 crore provided to a private educational trust.

The Madras High Court had dismissed the petition at the end of April, observing that a similar petition seeking the same relief had already been dismissed. Vijay and Sangeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to a son, Jason, and a daughter, Dhivya. (ANI)