​England striker Ivan Toney ​has been charged ‌with assault ​at a Soho nightclub, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday, with the ‌30-year-old due in court next month.

The charge relates to an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at ‌a nightclub on Wardour Street. "Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was ‌charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm," the police said in a statement.

"He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court ⁠on ​Thursday, 24 September." Toney ⁠plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and scored 42 goals ⁠last season.

"Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, ​he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear ⁠his name in court," a spokesperson for Toney said in a statement ⁠to ​the media. He was also in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup,but the former Brentford striker was ⁠sparingly used by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Toney's court date is two ⁠days before ⁠England host world champions Spain in their Nations League group opener at Wembley.