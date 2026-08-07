Soccer-England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub
England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm at a London nightclub and is due to appear in court on September 24.
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England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday, with the 30-year-old due in court next month.
The charge relates to an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub on Wardour Street. "Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm," the police said in a statement.
"He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 September." Toney plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and scored 42 goals last season.
"Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court," a spokesperson for Toney said in a statement to the media. He was also in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup,but the former Brentford striker was sparingly used by coach Thomas Tuchel.
Toney's court date is two days before England host world champions Spain in their Nations League group opener at Wembley.