Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact not against any actor, official says

Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia have signed a defensive pact in Mecca, pledging mutual support only for defence purposes, without targeting any specific actor.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:17 IST
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact not against any actor, official says
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  • Turkey

​A ​defence pact ‌signed between Turkey, ​Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is ‌purely defensive in nature and pledges mutual support only for ‌defence, a Turkish official said ‌on Friday, after the three regional powers inked the agreement in ⁠Mecca.

The ​official ⁠said the agreement was not against ⁠any specific actor and was ​open to other regional countries ⁠as well. The pact does not ⁠abrogate ​or replace any existing bilateral or multilateral agreements ⁠between these states or with ⁠other states ⁠and organisations, the person added.

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