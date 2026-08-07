Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact not against any actor, official says
Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia have signed a defensive pact in Mecca, pledging mutual support only for defence purposes, without targeting any specific actor.
- Country:
- Turkey
A defence pact signed between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is purely defensive in nature and pledges mutual support only for defence, a Turkish official said on Friday, after the three regional powers inked the agreement in Mecca.
The official said the agreement was not against any specific actor and was open to other regional countries as well. The pact does not abrogate or replace any existing bilateral or multilateral agreements between these states or with other states and organisations, the person added.
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