Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact not against any actor, official says

​A ​defence pact ‌signed between Turkey, ​Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is ‌purely defensive in nature and pledges mutual support only for ‌defence, a Turkish official said ‌on Friday, after the three regional powers inked the agreement in ⁠Mecca.

The ​official ⁠said the agreement was not against ⁠any specific actor and was ​open to other regional countries ⁠as well. The pact does not ⁠abrogate ​or replace any existing bilateral or multilateral agreements ⁠between these states or with ⁠other states ⁠and organisations, the person added.