Spain threatens countermeasures on Italy if border controls not lifted

Spain's ​government threatened ​to ‌impose countermeasures on ​travellers from Italy if it ‌did not the lift by this Sunday the border controls it ‌imposed on Spain after last ‌week's influx of migrants into the North African enclave of Ceuta.

Italy's ⁠measures ​were "unjust, ⁠contrary to Euopean Union interests and discriminatory ⁠to the population of ​Spain", the government argued in its ⁠statement on Friday, underscoring that no ⁠migrants ​who reached Ceuta in an irregular manner last ⁠week were able to enter freely ⁠into ⁠Schengen under the enclave's migration rules.