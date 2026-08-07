Spain threatens countermeasures on Italy if border controls not lifted
Spain's government threatened to impose countermeasures on Italian travellers if Italy doesn't lift border controls imposed on Spain by Sunday, citing EU interests and migrant rules.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's government threatened to impose countermeasures on travellers from Italy if it did not the lift by this Sunday the border controls it imposed on Spain after last week's influx of migrants into the North African enclave of Ceuta.
Italy's measures were "unjust, contrary to Euopean Union interests and discriminatory to the population of Spain", the government argued in its statement on Friday, underscoring that no migrants who reached Ceuta in an irregular manner last week were able to enter freely into Schengen under the enclave's migration rules.