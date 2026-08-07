Senator Cassidy Backs Trump's Attorney General Nominee

In a decisive political move, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy declared his support for President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney general, Todd Blanche, on Friday. Cassidy's backing is projected to be instrumental in Blanche's confirmation.

The senator's endorsement came with a straightforward declaration: "All considered, I will vote for Mr. Blanche," he stated, highlighting his alignment with the nominee's potential vision for the role.

This development adds a significant backing to Blanche's confirmation process, reinforcing confidence in the nominee's viability and adherence to the administration's judicial agenda.