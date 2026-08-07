Senator Cassidy Backs Trump's Attorney General Nominee
Republican Senator Bill Cassidy announced his support for President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney general, Todd Blanche, on Friday. Cassidy's backing is set to secure Blanche's confirmation. His statement, "All considered, I will vote for Mr. Blanche," emphasized his support for the nominee.
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive political move, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy declared his support for President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney general, Todd Blanche, on Friday. Cassidy's backing is projected to be instrumental in Blanche's confirmation.
The senator's endorsement came with a straightforward declaration: "All considered, I will vote for Mr. Blanche," he stated, highlighting his alignment with the nominee's potential vision for the role.
This development adds a significant backing to Blanche's confirmation process, reinforcing confidence in the nominee's viability and adherence to the administration's judicial agenda.
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