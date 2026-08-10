Russian Forces Capture Strategic Villages in Donetsk Region

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to Russian sources. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed these developments. Fighting continues along a largely unchanged frontline, with Ukrainian forces repelling numerous attacks. President Zelenskyy acknowledged the efforts of Ukrainian troops in specific contested regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 02:27 IST
Russian Forces Capture Strategic Villages in Donetsk Region
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of two villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report from the state-run RIA news agency. The report, which cited the Russian Defence Ministry, was shared via Telegram.

The ministry indicated that Vasyutinske, located east of the strategic city of Kramatorsk, and Toretsk, southwest of Druzhkivka, are now under Russian control. Despite these claims, Ukrainian forces have not confirmed the loss of these settlements. Independent verification of these claims has not been possible thus far.

The conflict in the region remains intense, with a largely unchanged 1,200-kilometer frontline. Russian forces are reported to be advancing, albeit slowly, with minor advances near Illinivka and Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while not addressing the frontline changes, praised the Ukrainian military's efforts in his recent address.

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