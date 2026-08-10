Idrissa Gueye Joins Saudi Pro League's Diriyah: A New Chapter for the Seasoned Midfielder

Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye joins Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League as a free agent, after leaving Everton. The 36-year-old midfielder, with over 130 caps for Senegal and an Africa Cup of Nations win, signs a one-year contract. His tenure includes a prominent stint at Paris St Germain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 02:12 IST
Idrissa Gueye Joins Saudi Pro League's Diriyah: A New Chapter for the Seasoned Midfielder
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye has embarked on a new journey by joining the recently promoted Saudi Pro League team, Diriyah, following his departure from Everton. The announcement by Diriyah marks a significant acquisition for the club.

According to local reports, Gueye, who is 36 years old, has committed to a one-year contract, with an option for a second season. This decision comes after his split from Everton in July, after completing two tenures there, interspersed with three years at French club Paris St Germain.

Gueye brings with him an impressive record, having earned over 130 caps for Senegal and winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021. His experience will bolster Diriyah's ranks, complementing the club's recent signings, including Chancel Mbemba from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Bosnia & Herzegovina’s goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

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