Idrissa Gueye Joins Saudi Pro League's Diriyah: A New Chapter for the Seasoned Midfielder

Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye has embarked on a new journey by joining the recently promoted Saudi Pro League team, Diriyah, following his departure from Everton. The announcement by Diriyah marks a significant acquisition for the club.

According to local reports, Gueye, who is 36 years old, has committed to a one-year contract, with an option for a second season. This decision comes after his split from Everton in July, after completing two tenures there, interspersed with three years at French club Paris St Germain.

Gueye brings with him an impressive record, having earned over 130 caps for Senegal and winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021. His experience will bolster Diriyah's ranks, complementing the club's recent signings, including Chancel Mbemba from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Bosnia & Herzegovina’s goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.