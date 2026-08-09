Russian Forces Seize Key Ukrainian Villages

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the villages of Vasyutinske and Toretske in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by the state-run RIA news agency. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report from the Russian Defence Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:48 IST
Russian Forces Seize Key Ukrainian Villages
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  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized the villages of Vasyutinske and Toretske, situated in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This news was shared by the state-run RIA news agency on Sunday, citing information from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The report, however, remains unverified by independent sources. Reuters attempted to confirm the events but could not independently verify the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry.

This development marks another point of contention in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, raising concerns about the escalation of military activities in the region.

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