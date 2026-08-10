Estonian Coalition Faces Collapse as MPs Depart

Estonia's coalition government has lost its parliamentary majority due to the defection of two MPs. Kalev Stoicescu and Meelis Kiili left their respective parties, resulting in a weakened government with only 50 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu. An election is expected by March 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 11:59 IST
Estonian Coalition Faces Collapse as MPs Depart
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Estonia's coalition government has been rocked by defections leading to a loss of its parliamentary majority, according to local media sources. On Sunday, Kalev Stoicescu, an MP from Estonia 200, announced his departure from the party. Just a day later, Meelis Kiili left the Reform Party, further unsettling the political landscape in Estonia.

The departure of these two MPs leaves Prime Minister Kristen Michal's government precariously poised, holding only 50 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu. This setback is significant given the need for a solid majority to govern effectively.

With Estonia's next parliamentary election scheduled by March 2027, the current state of the coalition introduces uncertainties about future governance and political stability in the Baltic nation.

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