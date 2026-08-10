Keralam CM Vows Support Amid Unprecedented Search for Missing Fishermen

Keralam's Chief Minister VD Satheesan pledges comprehensive aid and enhanced support systems for fishermen following a boat incident. As a multi-agency search involving the Navy, helicopters, and divers enters its 11th day, Satheesan faces public criticism, promising reforms in insurance and coastal erosion response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:25 IST
Keralam CM Vows Support Amid Unprecedented Search for Missing Fishermen
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chief Minister of Keralam, VD Satheesan, visited the family home of the missing 26-year-old fisherman, Gautham Krishna, who disappeared after a boat incident near Neendakara. During his visit, CM Satheesan assured comprehensive governmental support as a joint search operation, using helicopters and scuba divers, continued relentlessly.

CM Satheesan noted the scale of the ongoing search operation, involving multiple agencies and sophisticated techniques, halting only due to severe weather interference. He emphasized the government's commitment to creating an emergency response mechanism benefiting fishermen, highlighting plans to modernize the Coastal Police with traditional expertise and revising insurance regulations to better support the community.

The multi-agency search, now intensifying with the Indian Navy's deployment of advanced diving teams and sonar systems, has extended to other missing fishermen in separate incidents across Keralam, involving the Coast Guard and local enforcement teams. Meanwhile, political leaders, including Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, have visited affected families, advocating for state and central government intervention.

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