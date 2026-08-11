Ukrainian MiG-29 Jet Lost in Fiery Odesa Incident
A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet caught fire and was lost during a combat mission over Odesa. The pilot safely ejected and was hospitalized. The incident occurred during a missile launch targeting Russian positions. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
- Country:
- Ukraine
An operational mishap brought about a fiery culmination for a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet during a combat mission in Odesa, as confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force on Monday.
The pilot, tasked with targeting Russian positions, safely ejected after an emergency ensued during a missile launch, causing the jet to ignite.
The Air Force reported the pilot was transported to a hospital, although the incident's root cause remains under investigation.