Trump Confirms Conversation with Fed's Kevin Warsh

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he held a conversation with Kevin Warsh, the head of the Federal Reserve, last week. Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump explained that the discussion was brief and occurred just a few days ago.

Trump remarked, "He's going to run it. I know what he'd like to do, but he has to run it." This statement underscores the balance of individual vision and board collaboration involved in Federal Reserve decisions.

Trump emphasized the shared responsibility within the Federal Reserve's leadership structure, noting that Warsh consults with his board before enacting policies, thus ensuring a collective approach to financial governance.