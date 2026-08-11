Trump Confirms Conversation with Fed's Kevin Warsh

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed speaking with Federal Reserve head Kevin Warsh. Trump mentioned the conversation was brief, discussing the direction of the Federal Reserve. Trump highlighted that though Warsh has his own ideas, decisions need board approval, indicating shared responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 01:12 IST
Trump Confirms Conversation with Fed's Kevin Warsh
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he held a conversation with Kevin Warsh, the head of the Federal Reserve, last week. Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump explained that the discussion was brief and occurred just a few days ago.

Trump remarked, "He's going to run it. I know what he'd like to do, but he has to run it." This statement underscores the balance of individual vision and board collaboration involved in Federal Reserve decisions.

Trump emphasized the shared responsibility within the Federal Reserve's leadership structure, noting that Warsh consults with his board before enacting policies, thus ensuring a collective approach to financial governance.

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