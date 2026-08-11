Turkey's Bold Legal Move: A Step Toward Peace

Turkey's parliament took a significant step towards peace on Monday by passing a law that establishes a legal framework to disband the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This pivotal move is intended to bring an end to the decades-old conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The legislation offers legal protections for former militants who haven't committed specific crimes and allows for the suspension of prison sentences for those convicted of PKK membership. With 468 of 600 parliament members voting in favor, the law garnered support from President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, its nationalist MHP allies, and the pro-Kurdish DEM Party.

This law marks the most concrete action by Ankara since PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned since 1999, called for the group's disarmament. While the government's initiative aims for a 'terror-free Turkey', lasting peace requires broader democratic and legal reforms, according to Kurdish politicians.